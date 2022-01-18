1 rescued from ice floe on Muskegon Lake

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was rescued from an ice floe on Muskegon Lake Tuesday morning.

Around 11 a.m., emergency crews were sent to Muskegon Lake after an ice floe separated, leaving a person stranded on the lake, according to the Muskegon Fire Chief Jeff Lewis.

The person was rescued uninjured, officials said.

For anyone going onto a frozen body of water, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources website says there isn’t a reliable “inch-thickness” to determine if ice is safe, but you can test ice thickness by using a spud, needle bar or auger.

Strong ice is clear with a bluish tint, the DNR said. Weak ice appears milky and is formed by melted snow that has been refrozen.

If there’s water around the shoreline, be extra cautious. The DNR said that stronger currents on the lake can increase the chances that the ice will give to open water.