1 killed in Muskegon Heights mobile home fire

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was killed when a fire broke out at a Muskegon Heights mobile home Monday.

It happened around 4 p.m. at Mona Lake Mobile Home Park off Hoyt Street near Seaway Drive in Muskegon Heights.

The Muskegon Heights Fire Department says responding firefighters saw smoke and rushed in to look for a person believed to be in the home. They found the woman just inside.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name wasn’t immediately released, but firefighters say she was born in the 1950s.

“I can say that family members indicate that the female who’s believed to be the person who perished in the fire had some disabilities that may have hampered her ability to escape the home,” Muskegon Heights Fire Chief Chris Dean said. “It underscores the importance of keeping a close eye on relatives who have disabilities, making sure they have working smoke alarms in the home. At this point, we haven’t located any working smoke alarms in the home, which may have been a factor in the person’s ability to realize there was a fire and escape.”

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined; it is believed to be accidental. The Michigan State Police Fire Marshal will investigate.

Crews from Muskegon Heights and Norton Shores responded to the fire.