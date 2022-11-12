One person was killed in a Muskegon Heights house fire on Nov. 12, 2022.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was killed in a Muskegon Heights house fire Saturday morning.

Just after 11:30 a.m., fire crews were sent to Hoyt Street near East Broadway Avenue after receiving reports of a fire.

The fire was extinguished shortly after 1 p.m., crews at the scene said. A man’s body was found inside. His name has not been released.

Crews said that due to the fire’s size and heat, two homes next door had damage to their siding.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

The fire remains under investigation.