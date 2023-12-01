HOLTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed in a Thursday evening crash in Holton Township.

Around 8:30 p.m., deputies with the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office were sent to E Holton Whitehall Road near Mikko Drive after receiving reports about a crash.

Responding deputies learned that a westbound red Chevrolet Monte Carlo had left the roadway and hit several trees.

The driver, Shane Andrew Kalasz of Holton, died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies believe speed is a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.