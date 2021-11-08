1 killed, 2 hospitalized after crash near Norton Shores

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An 18-year-old was killed in a crash east of Norton Shores Sunday morning.

The one-car crash happened around 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of S. Sheridan Road and Airline Highway in Fruitport Township.

The Fruitport Township Police Department said the driver, 18-year-old Ethan Burns of Roosevelt Park, died at the scene.

Two passengers, also both 18, were hospitalized. Their conditions were not released Monday.

Police said speed and alcohol are believed to have been factors in the crash, though their investigation continued Monday.