1 killed, 1 injured after SUV hits tractor in Muskegon Co.

HOLTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured after the SUV they were in hit a tractor in Muskegon County Tuesday.

It happened shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday on Marvin Road west of Maple Island Road in Holton Township.

Michigan State Police say the SUV was heading westbound when it crashed into the back of a Muskegon County Road Commission tractor that was mowing the shoulder of the roadway.

A passenger inside the SUV, a 24-year-old Howard City woman, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to MSP.

The driver, a 26-year-old Montague man, was taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, state police said.

The tractor operator was taken to hospital with injuries state police said are not considered life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.