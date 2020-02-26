1 injured in Norton Shores house fire

Authorities on scene of a house fire in Norton Shores Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (Robert Kremnitzer via ReportIt)

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out inside a house in Muskegon County Wednesday.

Authorities were called around 6 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a house fire on Leif Avenue near the intersection of Griesbach Street in Norton Shores.

Authorities investigating after a fire broke out in a house in Norton Shores Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.

Officials on scene told News 8 that three people were inside the house at the time. They were able to escape but one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire and if there were working smoke detectors inside the house.