1 in custody after Muskegon Heights schools threat

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon Heights police say they took someone into custody after threats were made toward schools.

The Muskegon Heights Police Department says Muskegon Heights Public School Academy staff learned of the threat, which had been posted online, early Monday.

Classes were held Monday. The district kept in contact with police throughout the day.

Police didn’t provide any information about the exact nature of the threat or the person who was taken into custody. They said an investigation was underway.

“We, MHPD and the School, take these events very seriously and will prosecute suspect(s) at the highest level of the Criminal Justice System,” the department said in a Facebook post.