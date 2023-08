MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was hurt Saturday after a motorcycle hit a tree in Muskegon Township, according to Muskegon Central Dispatch.

It happened around 4:40 p.m. at East Laketon Avenue and South Dangl Road, dispatch said.

There were two people riding the motorcycle. One was hurt in the crash, according to dispatch.

Muskegon Township police and firefighters responded.