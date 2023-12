MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was hurt in a shooting in Muskegon Heights early Monday morning.

According to dispatch, around 2 a.m. a person was found shot in front of the Muskegon Heights Police Station, located at 2715 Baker St. It’s unclear where the shooting happened.

One person was shot in the abdomen, dispatch said. Their condition is unknown.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.