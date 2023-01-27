NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was hit and killed while walking on US-31 in Norton Shores Thursday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., officers from the Fruitport Police Department and Norton Shores Police Department received a report that a female was walking on Harvey Street near Sternberg Road.

Another caller reported she was walking toward US-31 from Sternberg Road.

The Norton Shores Police Department said a few minutes later an officer was sent to southbound US-31 after receiving a report that a person was hit by a vehicle.

When the officer arrived, they found the female, her age was not released, dead on the road. Her name has not been released.

Police said they are working to figure out why she was walking in the roadway.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified, the police department said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NSPD at 231.733.2691 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.

The crash remains under investigation.