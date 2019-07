MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A 50-year-old Muskegon man died in a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. in the 1000 block of E. Sherman Boulevard.

Police say the man crashed his motorcycle as he drove westbound.

The man, who was not wearing a helmet, later died at a local hospital, according to the Muskegon Police Department.

Authorities say speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The Muskegon Police Department is still investigating the incident.