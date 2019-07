The scene of a crash on Apple Avenue in Muskegon Township. (July 10, 2019)

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed in a crash near Muskegon Wednesday evening.

The crash, which involved a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle, happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Apple Avenue and Center Street in Muskegon Township.

The Muskegon Township Fire Department confirmed one person died at the scene. That person’s name wasn’t immediately released.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.