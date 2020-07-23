1 dead in crash involving US Postal Service vehicle

A fatal car crash in Dalton Township that involved a U.S. Postal Service vehicle. (July 23, 2020)

DALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person has died, and several others were injured in a car crash involving a U.S. Postal Service vehicle in Muskegon County Thursday afternoon, deputies say.

The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. in Dalton Township near Holton Road and Pillon Road.

Muskegon County deputies say a U.S. Postal Service vehicle was driving north on Holton Road and was waiting to make a left turn near Pillion Road. An SUV rear ended the postal truck, pushing it into the path of a minivan that was driving south.

A family was riding in the minivan, Sgt. Eric Ridout said.

The sheriff’s office said one person has died in the crash. At this time, authorities have not identified the person who has died.

A total of six kids were injured and hospitalized in the crash — two of the kids were seriously injured. Three adults were also hospitalized.

All of the victims were taken to the hospital as priority one.

“We’ve got some pretty significant injuries here as you can see from our crash scene,” Ridout said.

The intersection is closed as of 3 p.m. due to the crash.

Deputies say more information will be released at a later time. News 8 will provide updates as we learn.