1 dead in crash in rural Muskegon County

EGELSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was killed in a car crash northeast of Wolf Lake Monday afternoon.

It happened shortly before 2 p.m. near the intersection of Maple Island and Sullivan roads in Egelston Township. A witness reported seeing a northbound pickup truck swerving back and forth between lanes.

The pickup ultimately crashed head-on into a tree, killing the man who was driving, sheriff’s office Capt. Shane Brown said. Two female passengers declined medical treatment.

The name of the man wasn’t immediately released.

The crash remains under investigation, but investigators said alcohol and speed are believed to have been contributing factors.