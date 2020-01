CEDAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman died following a Wednesday evening house fire northeast of Muskegon, authorities say.

The Muskegon Charter Township Fire Department says the fire broke out at a home in Cedar Creek Township around 6 p.m.

An 87-year-old woman suffered burns and smoke inhalation. The fire department says she died early Thursday at a Grand Rapids hospital. Her name wasn’t released.

Authorities say the fire was sparked by candles at the home.