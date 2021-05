FRUITLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person has died after a crash in Muskegon County Tuesday.

The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of W. Riley-Thompson Road and Whitehall Rd in Fruitland Township, right down the road from Michigan’s Adventure. Two cars were involved.

One person died on the scene, the Muskegon County Sheriff’s office said.

It is not yet known how the crash happened, or if anyone else was injured.

The crash is still being investigated.