FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person died and three people were injured after a shooting in Fruitport Township Friday.

The shooting happened around 11:10 p.m. in the 1600 block of E. Sherman Boulevard near US-31.

One person died on scene and three were injured, the Fruitport Township Police Department said in a Saturday release.

No names have been released. It is not yet known how the shooting happened.

Anyone with information should call 72-CRIME or Fruitport Police at 231.865.8477.