1 dead, 1 arrested following crash in Blue Lake Twp.

Muskegon County

A booking photo of Russell Longfellow from the Muskegon County Jail.

BLUE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is dead and a semi-truck driver has been arrested following a crash in Blue Lake Township Thursday afternoon.

According to the Muskegon County dispatch, around 2 p.m., emergency crews were sent to the intersection of East Holton Whitehall and Russell Road for a crash.

Responding crews learned that an eastbound semi truck, driven by 51-year-old Russell Longfellow, allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a northbound pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 71-year-old man, was thrown from the truck and pronounced dead at the scene, dispatch said. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Longfellow was arrested for concealing a weapon and a moving violation that caused a death, dispatch said. His bond has been set at $20,000.

He is scheduled to be in court on March 22.

The crash remains under investigation.

