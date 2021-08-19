1 arrested after woman shot, injured near Muskegon

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting of a woman east of Muskegon early Thursday, police say.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on Orchard Avenue west of Sheridan Drive in Muskegon Township.

The Muskegon Township Police Department says a 39-year-old woman called 911, saying she had been shot. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was listed in serious condition.

Police say they arrested 27-year-old man in connection to the shooting. His name was not released Thursday morning because he has not yet been formally arraigned.

Investigators did not say whether he knows the woman or release any information about a possible motive, nor did they say exactly what charges he may face.

Police say they are still investigating.