1 arrested, 1 sought in shooting that injured Muskegon Heights officer

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — A suspect is in custody as authorities continue to search for another wanted in connection to the shooting of a Muskegon Heights police officer over the weekend.

Muskegon Heights Police Chief Maurice Sain told News 8 about the arrest and continued search for the other suspect Monday. He did not release any additional information about either suspect.

On Saturday, the officer tried to pull over a vehicle near the intersection of 9th and Barney streets for a traffic violation. The vehicle did not stop, and a vehicle pursuit was called out by radio.

Within moments of calling out the pursuit, authorities said shots were fired at the officer from the fleeing vehicle. The officer’s cruiser was struck by gunfire during the pursuit. When the pursuit reached the area of 8th and Delano streets, the officer was shot at again and received injuries from the shots.

The officer was treated and released from the hospital.