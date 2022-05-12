EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University softball coach Jacquie Joseph has announced she is stepping down from coaching after 29 years at the helm for the Spartans.

Joseph, who is a member of the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Hall of Fame, has 889 career victories in her 34-year head coaching career, including 753 at MSU.

The school says Joseph will stay in the athletic department and move to a role in sports administration.

“While I likely will always identify as a coach, after nearly four decades on the bench, it’s time for a new challenge,” Joseph said in a statement. “I’ve had the honor to be the head coach for more than 1800 games, and I cannot overstate my gratitude to my players, coaches, administrators and staff for allowing me to live out my professional dream. I’m extremely proud of what my players have accomplished on and off the field. They’ve provided me with a lifetime of memories.

“I appreciate the confidence that Athletic Director Alan Haller and Deputy AD Jennifer Smith have shown in asking that I contribute to the department in a new manner. I look forward to working toward enhancing the experiences of our student-athletes and coaches from a different perspective.”

Joseph took the Spartans to NCAA regional appearances four different times (1997, 1999, 2003 and 2004). In 2004, she led the Spartans to a Big Ten Tournament title.

“Jacquie Joseph has made a career of positively impacting the lives of her student-athletes both on and off the softball field,” MSU Director of Athletics Alan Haller said. “She has long been a valued voice in the athletic department and I look forward to her contributions in her new role. She truly cares for everyone in Spartan Athletics and is always willing to offer her perspective if it benefits the department. Both of these attributes will serve her well in her new role.”

As a player, Joseph helped lead Central Michigan to three MAC titles and three National Tournament appearances.

Joseph is the winningest coach in MSU softball history.