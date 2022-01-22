MSU Police: Private investigator initially discovered Santo’s body

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After speaking with the family of Brendan Santo, Michigan State University Police have released more information on how Brendan’s body was found.

The body was found in the logjam area at the Red Cedar River. The spot was of interest to police, and a search was scheduled for the week of Jan. 24.

Around midnight, a private investigator named Ryan Robison alerted police after reviewing underwater video, saying that he saw what he believed to be Santo’s body completely underwater at the logjam.

According to MSU Police, the private investigator was hired by Brendan Santo’s family.

Robison shared his findings with the Santo family, then alerting 911 centers in Ingham and Oakland Counties.

Within an hour, officials with MSU Police and Public Safety had closed off the area, and dive teams were in the water at first light to start recovering the body.