GLADSTONE, Mich. (WJMN) — A woman who was found tied up in the Upper Peninsula was not actually kidnapped, Michigan State Police troopers say.

Troopers and deputies received a report of an alleged kidnapping with a woman tied up laying in a ditch just east of County Road 511 and US-2, MSP said in a release.

Authorities arrived to find a woman tied up. She told them she was kidnapped by a man in a small truck.

Additional officers were called in and during the course of the investigation, they found out an out-of-state group was involved in contacting authorities and telling them several other people were missing, creating what MSP calls “a charade of false information.”

Investigators said they were able to determine the suspect information was made up and the entire incident was created to bring awareness to their cause.

A second woman believed to be involved in the incident was arrested by troopers and faces charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault and false police report, police say. She is being held in the Delta County jail and her identity will be released following arraignment.

MSP said in its release that social media reports created a lot of false information and public concern, along with consuming a lot of law enforcement resources.