Motorcyclist dead after crash near Augusta

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash near Augusta.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the motorcycle crash happened near the intersection of G Avenue and 38th Street around 1:00 a.m. Sunday.

When police arrived, the motorcyclist was dead.

The cause of the crash is unknown and is currently being investigated.

The name of the victim is being withheld until family can be notified.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at (269)337-8139 or Silent Observer at (269)343-2100 or www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.