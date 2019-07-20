More than 100,000 west Michigan residents without power

A trampoline was blown into a utility pole and getting caught in the power lines during severe thunder storms Saturday, July 20 2019. (Courtesy Lindsey of Ottawa County)

WEST MICHIGAN, (WOOD) — More than 100,00 people living in west Michigan are without power Saturday morning due to severe thunder storms.

Consumers Energy reports that there are approximately 1,500 outages across all of Michigan as of 4 a.m. this morning.

Here are the current outage conditions per customers affected on this side of the state:

KENT COUNTY: 56,539 residents without power.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY: 2,059 residents without power.

OTTAWA COUNTY: 10,518 residents without power.

ALLEGAN COUNTY: 12,194 residents without power.

VAN BUREN COUNTY: 220 residents without power.

BRANCH COUNTY: 56 residents without power.

MUSKEGON COUNTY: 5,610 residents without power.

MONTCALM COUNTY: 7,201 residents without power.

NEWAYGO COUNTY: 3,574 residents without power.

BARRY COUNTY: 4,800 residents without power.

OCEANA COUNTY: 409 residents without power.

MECOSTA COUNTY: 4,865 residents without power.

CALHOUN COUNTY: 1,590 residents without power.

IONIA COUNTY: 4,409 residents without power.

Crews from consumers energy are currently working to restore power.

One resident in Jenison captured a photo of a trampoline caught in power lines attached to a utility pole on Coconut Drive near Baldwin Street and 28th Avenue early this morning.

Another resident in Cascade Township reported that in addition to losing power, a tree fell into her pool. She also said that she saw one tree on a roof and another on a sailboat.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew out on scene and is working to learn more details about the outages. Keep up with further updates at woodtv.com.