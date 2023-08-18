With Hurricane Hilary headed toward the Southwest U.S., I thought I’d share a bit about another hurricane/tropical storm that hit the Southwest in 1976.

First of all, hurricanes and tropical storms are much more common on the East Coast than on the West Coast The main reason is that the ocean water is much warmer off the East Coast than off the West Coast. While at roughly the same latitude, the average surface water temperature in September is 15 degrees warmer at Charleston SC (82°) than at San Diego (67°).

Global Ocean Currents

The map above shows global ocean currents. Generally, you will find warm currents on the east side of continents and cold currents on the west side of continents. The Gulf Stream takes warm water from off the coast of Florida up the East Coast, then northeast to northwest Europe. In January, the average high temperature in Dublin, Ireland is much warmer (46°) than in Boston MA (37°), despite the fact that Dublin is 785 miles further north than Boston.

Hurricanes that form off the west coast of Michigan are more apt to move west-northwest away from the coast, eventually dissipating as they reach cooler water. However, some hurricanes do move more north-northwest along the coast toward the Southwest U.S. These storms weaken as they move north, but once in a great while will spread clouds and showers up into Southwest U.S.

Several times, these storms have produced heavy rain and strong winds in the Southwest U.S. See the thread here on storms that have caused significant damage in the Southwest.

This has happened several times, pretty much always when we have El Nino and we have El Nino conditions right now. The above map is sea surface temperature anomaly or difference from average. This was derived from satellite data from August 16. Note the warmer than average water along the Equator in the Pacific Ocean, west of South America. You can also see the water is significantly warmer than average near the Baja Peninsula of northwest Mexico. This warm water will delay the weakening of Hurricane Kathleen and any further tropical storms this year.