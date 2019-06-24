More of Lee Middle & High School collapses

Part of the outside wall at Lee Middle & High School collapsed Monday, about two weeks after a partial roof collapse. (June 24, 2019)

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — About two weeks after part of the roof at Lee Middle & High School in Wyoming collapsed, some of the adjoining wall came down.

Godfrey-Lee Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Polston told 24 Hour News 8 that a portion of the outside wall and second-story floor crumbled Sunday night. The new damage is in the same area as the roof collapse.

Polston said Sunday night’s additional collapse was not unforeseen. Crews working on the site pulled team members from working on the floor that collapsed after realizing that part of the structure was unstable.

While the additional collapse makes the damage to the building appear worse, Polston said it doesn’t broaden the scope of the repair effort.

Polston said it’s unlikely the affected portion of the building will be used this fall. Monday, crews will begin assessing other parts of the building to ensure it is safe.

Drone video from after the June 6 roof collapse showed the wall had been bowing outward and a crack in the masonry.

Crews were arriving at the school to assess the damage around 11:30 p.m. They are still investigating the cause of the collapse. Officials previously said the roof had become “disengaged from the exterior wall,” but they didn’t know why that happened.

No one was injured in either of the cave-ins.