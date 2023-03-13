GREENVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman has been sentenced to serve time in prison for a crash that killed two people in Greenville.

Amber Lynn Martens was sentenced on Monday to serve a minimum of six years and seven months and a maximum of 15 years.

She had pleaded no contest to two counts of operating under the influence causing death. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated the same as a guilty plea.

Four counts of felony firearm, two counts of failure two stop at the scene of an accident when at fault resulting in death and one count of carrying concealed while under the influence were all dismissed, court records show.

Martens had been charged in August of last year. Court records say the crash killed Myrtle Fuller and Jeremy Wabeke.