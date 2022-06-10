EVERGREEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was killed in a crash involving a vehicle and a semi-tractor on Friday evening in Montcalm County, according to police.

According to a tweet from Michigan State Police, the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Vickeryville Road and Holland Lake Road in Evergreen Township. One vehicle was traveling eastward on Holland Lake Road and did not stop at the stop sign. The vehicle drove into the path of a semi-tractor that was headed north on Vickeryville Road, police say.

The 66-year-old woman from Sheridan who was driving the vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene. The 25-year-old man who was driving the semi-tractor was not injured, according to MSP.

MSP Troopers, Carson City Police Department, Montcalm County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Sheridan Fire all responded to the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.