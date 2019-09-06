Woman killed in head-on crash in Montcalm County

MONTCALM TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a woman was killed in a head-on crash in Montcalm County.

It happened around 4:20 p.m. Thursday on Johnson Road south of Sidney Road in Montcalm Township, north of Greenville.

The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office said a car, driven by 63-year-old Ruby Hardin of Gowen, was heading southbound on Johnson Road when she failed to negotiate a curve in the road, crossing the center lane and hitting an oncoming-vehicle.

Hardin was taken to the hospital where she later died, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

The driver of the other vehicle, 18-year-old Seth Davis of Gowen, received non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.

The sheriff’s office said both drivers were wearing their seat belts. Speed doesn’t appear to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

