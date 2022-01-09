Woman killed, boy injured in crash near Lakeview

CATO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was killed and her son seriously injured in a crash near the village of Lakeview Sunday morning.

It happened around 8:20 a.m. on M-46 near Fitzner Road in Cato Township.

Michigan State Police say the woman was headed east on M-46 when her SUV crossed the centerline and hit a westbound box truck.

The woman died at the scene. Her name was not released later Sunday, but MSP said she was a 39-year-old from Nunica.

Her 8-year-old son, whose name also wasn’t released, was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the box truck wasn’t hurt.

MSP is investigating what caused the crash.

