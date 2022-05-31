STANTON, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman who has been sentenced to years behind bars for embezzlement is also being sentenced to a year for resisting a police officer, according to the Attorney General.

Teri Miller has been sentenced to a year behind bars, with credit for 29 days served, for resisting or obstructing a police officer. The charges stem from her arrest on embezzlement charges, the AG said.

Miller was convicted of stealing from a 90-year-old woman she was hired to care for. She accessed the victim’s bank account and used a credit card to get cash advances without the victim’s consent. She was sentenced in March to a minimum of five years, 11 months in prison and a fine of $97,798.

Miller will serve the year for resisting a police officer alongside the time served for embezzlement.