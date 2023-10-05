STANTON, Mich. (WOOD) — A Montcalm County woman has entered no contest pleas in an August hit-and-run crash near Greenville that killed a teen and left two others seriously injured.

Brandy Sue Jones, 40, entered the pleas during an appearance this week in Montcalm County Circuit Court for the deadly crash in Eureka Township. She was on parole at the time for a drug conviction.

The most serious charge, failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault resulting in death, is a 15-year felony. Jamison Lafferty, a 14-year-old Greenville Middle School student, died at the scene.

Jones also entered no contest pleas to two counts of failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment, which carries a five-year term. Two boys, both 13, suffered serious injuries, including a broken pelvis and two broken ankles.

The crash happened about 9:30 p.m. Aug. 8 northwest of Greenville. Police say the vehicle Jones was driving struck the three boys as they walked along Wise Road near West County Line Road. Tire tracks show the car veered off the roadway, hitting the three boys before it tore through a yard and then went back out on the roadway.

Pieces of the car were left at the scene, allowing investigators to identify it as a Volkswagen Jetta. Tips from the public led police to Jones’ car near a home in Gowen. The car was impounded.

Jones at the time was on parole for methamphetamine convictions out of Montcalm County. She got out of prison in March. Because of the prior convictions in 2020, Jones could be sentenced to additional time in prison.

Jones remains in jail. A sentencing date has not been set.