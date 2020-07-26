Woman dead, kids hurt in crash on M-66 in Montcalm Co.

SIDNEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman has died, and several others, including kids, were injured in a crash in Montcalm County, troopers say.

It happened Sunday around 12:05 p.m. in Sidney Township on M-66 near Ruby Road.

A Michigan State Police trooper was driving through the area and found the crash scene shortly after it happened.

Troopers say a minivan was driving north on M-66 and stopped to make a left turn. While waiting to turn, another car rear ended the minivan, pushing it into the southbound lanes of M-66. The minivan was then hit by a pickup truck driving south on M-66.

A 23-year-old woman of Sheridan was in the passenger seat of the minivan. She died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Five children were injured and taken to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital by both ambulance and Aero Med helicopter.

The driver, a 23-year-old man of Sheridan, sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 38-year old man, and his passengers, a 37-year-old man of Stanton and a 9-year-old boy of Stanton, were treated for injuries on scene.

The driver of the car in the initial crash, a 20-year-old woman of Perrinton, was not injured.

Several agencies assisted troopers on scene.

Authorities are investigating the crash.