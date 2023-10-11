GREENVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman died after apparently jumping out of a moving car in Greenville Wednesday morning, police say.

The Greenville Department of Public Safety said officers responded around 9:30 a.m. to a report of a crash involving a car and a woman on S. Lafayette Street near High Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old Orleans woman in the road with severe head trauma. She died at the scene. Her name was not released later Wednesday.

The driver, a 37-year-old man, told police his wife had jumped from the vehicle while it was moving.

The investigation is ongoing.