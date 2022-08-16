GREENVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman has been charged with drunken driving in a crash that killed two people in Greenville.

Amber Lynn Martens has been charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death, four counts felony firearm, two counts failure two stop at the scene of an accident when at fault resulting in death, and carrying concealed while under the influence, court records show.

The charges are in connection to a crash that killed Myrtle Fuller and Jeremy Wabeke on Cass Street in Greenville, court records say.