Watch: Dashcam footage of June 2021 RV chase

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police have released the dash camera footage of a multi county police chase that ended with the arrest of two women.

The chase began on June 12, 2021, in the area of M-91 and M-46, near Lakeview, when troopers responded to reports of an RV driving erratically.

After seeing the RV pass nine vehicles at a red light and then run that light, they started chasing the RV. The chase spanned several miles, included the RV going wrong-way on US-131 and ended in Cedar Springs.

Multiple vehicles were damaged and one Kent County sheriff’s deputy was injured in the chase.

The following MSP dashcam videos show the police chase:

Note: The below video contains loud background noise, vibration and inaudible voices.

Several large electronics that troopers believed to be stolen from the Mt. Pleasant Walmart were found in the RV.