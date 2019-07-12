Violent crash near Howard City kills Kent County man

Michigan State Police investigate a deadly crash at Yankee and Reed roads in Reynolds Township, north of Howard City. (July 9, 2019)

REYNOLDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators say a Kent County man was killed in a violent crash in Montcalm County.

The crash happened shortly after 2:15 p.m. Tuesday on Reed Road near Yankee Road in Reynolds Township, north of Howard City.

Michigan State Police say the vehicle was heading north on Reed Road when it veered off the road, traveling about a quarter-mile before smashing into a tree.

Troopers say the driver, identified Friday as 29-year-old John Louis Davis of Cedar Springs, died at the scene.

Authorities say speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. However, troopers do not think alcohol or distracted driving were involved.

MSP continue to investigate the crash.