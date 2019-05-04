Two people killed in Montcalm county head-on crash

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MONTCALM Co, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people are dead following a crash in Cato Township.

Michigan State Police say the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning on M-46 near the state police post.

Troopers say the crash was head-on, and happened after the car traveling eastbound on M-46 crossed the center line, and hit a car traveling westbound.

The two people were each alone in their vehicles.

Names are being withheld until family members can be notified.

State police are still looking into what caused the crash.