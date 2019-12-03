Two arrested in Montcalm Co. gas station robbery

GREENVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Two 34-year-old Greenville men have been arrested in connection to a Montcalm County robbery.

The robbery happened around 9 a.m. Sunday at the Admiral gas station on S. Greenville Road in Eureka Township.

Troopers say a man with a bandana covering the lower half of his face went into the store armed with what appeared to be a knife.

The man took an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register before running out of the store, possibly getting into a vehicle, according to Michigan State Police.

Investigators were able to identify a primary suspect from reviewing surveillance video. Troopers say he was arrested Monday at a Greenville home. He is also suspected of robbing a Family Dollar store on Grove Street in downtown Greenville on Friday, MSP says.

The other suspect in the gas station robbery was arrested following a traffic stop, nearby where the primary suspect was arrested, according to MSP. The other man is only suspected of being involved with the gas station robbery.

Both men are in jail. They are expected to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.