Man dead after standoff in Montcalm County

HOME TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has died after a standoff in Montcalm County Sunday, authorities say.

The situation started around 4:30 p.m. on North Wyman Road near Edgar Road in the village of Edmore.

The Michigan State Police said they initially responded to a call of a man with a gun. The suspect shot at troopers who then returned fire. The suspect then barricaded himself inside of a barn in the area.

Sunday night, MSP said they went into the barn and found the suspect dead. The cause of his death is unknown at this time.

There is no threat to the public, MSP says, but they’re asking people to avoid the area.

Authorities are still on the scene investigating.

News 8 will provide more details when we learn more.