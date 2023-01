GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan State Police is asking the public for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Heaven Leiter was last seen Thursday in Pierson. She is described as 5 foot 6 inches, 170 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black tank top and black leggings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MSP Lakeview Post at 989.352.8444.