Troopers look for missing Sheridan woman

SHERIDAN, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan State Police is asking for help in finding a missing woman from Sheridan.

MSP says Jenna Lynn Evans, 34, of Sheridan was last seen leaving her home on East Evergreen Road near Stanton on Dec. 31, 2020.

Personal items were found on Vickeryville Road near Loon Lake.

Evans is described as 5 feet tall and weighing about 115 pounds. She has brown eyes and was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt, leggings and boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MSP Lakeview Post at 989.352.8444.