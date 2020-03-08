MSP: Woman killed in hit-and-run crash, suspect on the run

EVERGREEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Troopers are looking for a driver they said killed a 50-year-old woman in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night.

Authorities told News 8 they responded to the crash just after 7:15 p.m. on Stanton Road near Wyman Road in Montcalm County. Investigators said a 2001 Chevrolet Malibu was stopped facing east on Stanton Road, waiting to turn north on Wyman Road, when a 2008 GMC Sierra pickup truck, traveling east, slammed into the back of it.

The passenger of the Malibu, 50-year-old Patricia Buskirk from Edmore, was taken to Sheridan Community Hospital, where officials said she later died from her injuries. The 19-year-old driver of the Malibu was treated by EMS on scene for injuries and is expected to survive.

The driver of the GMC pickup fled from the scene on foot before troopers arrived and has not been found.

MSP is investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call Montcalm County Dispatch at 989.831.3500 or the MSP Lakeview Post at 989.352.8444.