Troopers investigate Greenville armed robbery

Montcalm County

GREENVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Troopers say an armed robbery happened at a gas station in Greenville Sunday morning.

It happened shortly after 9 a.m. at the Admiral gas station on Greenville Drive near Lafayette Street.

The Michigan State Police say a male entered the store with what they believe was a knife. The suspect took money from the cashier, left the store and may have gotten into an unknown car.

The suspect is described as a white male who was wearing gray sweatpants, a gray and blue hooded sweatshirt, dark colored shoes and a bandana that covered his lower face.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post at 989.352.8444.

