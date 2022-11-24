SIDNEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver was arrested for operating under the influence after a vehicle hit and injured two troopers in Montcalm County, according to Michigan State Police.

It happened around 2 a.m. Thursday at Sheridan Road near E. Colby Road in Sidney Township south of Stanton, MSP said. Troopers had been helping Montcalm County sheriff’s deputies with a traffic stop when a vehicle hit one of the patrol vehicles.

The police vehicle spun around, hitting two troopers and pinning one between his vehicle and the sheriff deputy’s patrol vehicle. The trooper who had been pinned was taken to the hospital and treated for leg injuries that were not life-threatening. He was later released.

The other trooper reported having back pain from the crash but stayed at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was not hurt, but was arrested and booked into the Montcalm County Jail for operating under the influence.

Michigan State Police urged drivers not to drive impaired and instead recommended using a sober designated driver.