STANTON, Mich. (WOOD) — The Montcalm Township clerk was charged for fraudulently signing a resolution that had not been voted on or approved, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jessica Carolyn Shearer, 35, was charged with forgery of a public document on Friday after turning herself in at the Montcalm County Courthouse, deputies said.

In April, a complaint was filed by the Montcalm County Clerk’s office saying Shearer had fraudulently signed and dated a Montcalm Township Election Commission resolution. It had not been voted on or approved by the township board or election committee, the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office said.

The resolution was meant to split the township into two voting districts and move the polling locations, according to deputies.

Shearer has been released on bond, deputies say.