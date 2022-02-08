‘This will save lives’: Apple Watch calls 911 for crash victim

MONTCALM TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — You’ve likely seen the commercials: An Apple Watch calling 911 about an emergency. That’s exactly what happened north of Greenville around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday.

A 24-year-old man from Gowen had crashed his pickup into a tree on Johnson Road. His Apple Watch quickly alerted Montcalm County Central Dispatch.

“The owner of this Apple Watch has taken a hard fall and is not responding to their watch,” the device said.

The watch then provided the exact location where the crash had taken place. Responders arrived at the scene within minutes.

Amy Thomas, the 911 Director for Montcalm County Central Dispatch, said this technology is going to save lives.

“When I started 911, a watch was just a watch,” Thomas said. “And now, we’re actually getting 911 calls that are saving lives from someone who just happened to have a watch on at the time they got into an accident.”

Despite the quick emergency response, the man did not survive. But without the watch, it could have taken much longer for deputies to even hear about the crash because of its remote location.

“If he hadn’t had his watch on, this could be an accident that may not have been found for days,” Thomas said.

“In the past, I can recall crashes, fatal crashes in fact, that weren’t discovered for hours,” Sheriff Mike Williams added.

Williams has seen the Apple commercials, but he’s never seen this unfold before in Montcalm County.

“Often times, you see things like that on TV and it sounds like a great idea,” Williams said. “But until you actually see it in action and how it can benefit people, you maybe don’t always believe it.”

For this to work on your Apple Watch, you need to adjust your settings. Just open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone and click on the My Watch tab. Then, select Emergency SOS and turn ‘fall detection’ on.

“If you do have this watch, you can turn this off,” Thomas said. “But this could be a life-saving device that you have.”