Teen mom pleads guilty in death of 3-month-old

STANTON, Mich. (WOOD) — A teenage mother has pleaded guilty in the 2018 death of her 3-month-old son.

Mistie Moyer pleaded guilty on Oct. 22 to second-degree murder in the death of her son Fred LeRoy Wallace III. As part of the plea agreement, all other charges were dismissed, according to Montcalm County court records.

She was originally charged with open murder, felony murder and three counts of first-degree child abuse.

Fred was born Aug. 12, 2018 and died Nov. 19.

The medical examiner ruled the death a homicide and also found the baby had previous injuries, including a broken arm and broken ribs.

A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.